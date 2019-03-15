Londonderry: Man killed after being hit by car
- 15 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 80s has died after he was struck by a car in Londonderry.
The pedestrian was hit on Crescent Link at around 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later. Crescent Link was closed after the incident but has since reopened.
PSNI Insp Louise Cummings said a silver Citroen car was involved in the collision the driver was spoken to at the scene.
She appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the scene to contact police.