A man in his twenties is in a critical condition following an assault at a house in Limavady, County Londonderry, on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital on Thursday where it was confirmed he had suffered a serious head injury.

The incident occurred at a house in the Glenbeg Walk area of the town, and was reported to police at around 18:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A man in his thirties has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Bob Blemmings said: "Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the assault to contact detectives."