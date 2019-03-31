Pipe bomb explodes in Londonderry garden
- 31 March 2019
A pipe bomb has exploded in a garden in Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Montgomery Close area of the city at 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
No one has been injured and no damage has been caused to the property.
Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said "the occupants were very lucky to escape injury".
The scene at Montgomery Close in the Waterside area of #Derry this morning. An investigation is now taking place to determine who was behind this morning's pipe bomb attack and the reason. @BBCNewsNI @BBCRadioFoyle pic.twitter.com/KcWlpasQhu— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) March 31, 2019
