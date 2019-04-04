Derry homes evacuated after suspicious object found
- 4 April 2019
A security alert is ongoing in the Fern Park area of Londonderry.
Police were called to the area after a suspicious object was found.
A number of homes have been evacuated and roads have been closed.
The Shantallow Community Centre has been opened for residents who have been affected.