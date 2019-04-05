Image copyright Family photo Image caption Karol Kelly, a father-of-five, was stabbed to death on 4 March 2018

Three men will stand trial later this year accused of murdering a Londonderry father-of-five.

Karol Kelly, 35, was stabbed to death following an assault at a house party in Grafton Street in the Rosemount area of the city on 4 March 2018.

Michael Dunlop (18) and brothers Gary Anderson (22) and Sean Anderson (20) each deny the murder of Mr Kelly.

The men appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning.

Mr Dunlop, of Fern Park in the Galliagh area of Derry, was brought into the dock separately from his co-accused.

Defence counsel Fiona Doherty QC told Mr Justice Colton that the teenager was being arraigned separately in the case "for a number of reasons".

Mr Dunlop pleaded not guilty to murder and also denied a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also pleaded not guilty to a third charge of "doing an act to pervert the course of justice'' by disposing of knives.

Gary and Sean Anderson, whose addresses are given on court papers as Hydebank Wood Young Offenders Centre, later appeared at the same court.

Both deny a charge of murdering Mr Kelly.

All three have been remanded into custody until their trial in September.