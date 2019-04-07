ATM stolen from Dungiven filling station

Image caption The robbery took place at O'Kane's Filling Station just outside Dungiven

Thieves have used a digger to steal a cash machine from a shop in County Londonderry.

Police said the incident at a shop outside Dungiven happened at about 04:30 BST on Sunday.

It is the latest in a series of ATM thefts on both sides of the Irish border, with the PSNI saying it was the eighth such incident in 2019.

It warned there could be several gangs involved in the theft of cash machines in Northern Ireland.

Last week, there were two separate incidents of ATM thefts - one outside a shop in County Antrim and the the wall of a bank in County Monaghan in the Irish Republic.

Police have appealed for anyone with information on the Dungiven incident to come forward.

Det Insp Richard Thornton said a digger taken from a site close to the shop was used to rip the machine from the wall.

'Financial harm and fear'

"On this occasion, the digger was not set alight and was located at the scene," he said.

The shop - O'Kane's Filling Station- posted a message on social media, saying the business would be closed until further notice "due to the unfortunate events of last night".

"If anyone has any information regarding the vehicles, it would be much appreciated," it wrote.

Det Insp Thornton added: "As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused immediate financial harm to the business targeted, but they have understandably caused fear in the community and impacted upon a vital service many local people rely on," he said.

"We are doing all we can to catch the people responsible - it is a key priority for us - however, I want to reiterate that the key to stopping these crimes and getting ahead of these criminals is information from the public.

In March, the PSNI announced the creation of a new team of detectives to investigate cash machine thefts, following an upsurge in the number of built-in ATMs being ripped from the walls of commercial properties by plant machinery.