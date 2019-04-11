Image caption Londonderry Crown Court was told the victim was subjected to violence and humiliation

A former apprentice solicitor who admitted to a series of violent assaults against his ex-girlfriend has been jailed for four years.

Kevin McDaid, from Buncrana in the Republic of Ireland, pleaded guilty to a total of 15 offences.

They included assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill.

Londonderry Crown Court was told the 32-year-old had subjected his victim to both violence and humiliation.

The court heard the Donegal man used several weapons during his assaults on his girlfriend. They included a wire coat hanger, a wooden bedside locker and a vacuum cleaner pipe.

Judge Philip Babington said he had viewed a large number of photographs which showed some of the injuries sustained by the victim.

"They show in very graphic terms the way in which the defendant treated her", he said.

"There is no doubt that the defendant's treatment of her has affected her adversely but to what extent it is difficult to know.

"She has been advised that she should seek some expert therapy if that is available and one can only hope that as time goes by she will be able to put the way in which the defendant treated her behind her.

"Unfortunately at the present time she feels that the defendant is still a threat to her but again with time these fears may pass", Judge Babington said.

The court heard the violent assaults took place in a toxic and alcohol-fuelled relationship between May and November 2017

Defence barrister Michael McAleer said McDaid, who as a result of his offending had lost a promising legal career, now accepted he was totally at fault.

McDaid also pleaded guilty to assaulting a neighbour who had tried to help during an incident in which McDaid was dragging his former partner along the street by the hair.

Sentencing, Judge Babington jailed McDaid for four years.

He is also banned from coming within 100 metres of where his victim lives for the next five years.