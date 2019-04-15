Londonderry homes evacuated in security alert

  • 15 April 2019
Image caption Army bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene

A number of homes have been evacuated in Londonderry due to a security alert.

The alert began on Monday morning after the discovery of a suspicious object in the Clon Elagh in the Galliagh area of the city.

Police say residents are being asked to move out of their homes as a precaution.

Army bomb disposal experts are currently at the scene of the alert.

