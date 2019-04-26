Seagate creates 25 new jobs in £47m Derry investment
Seagate, the data storage company, is investing £47m in a research and development project at its Londonderry factory, creating 25 highly skilled jobs.
The project will be supported with a grant of almost £10m from Invest NI.
Seagate currently has about 1,400 staff, making it one of the north west's biggest employers.
The project will focus on nanophotonics - the generation and manipulation of tiny points of light.
Dave Mosley, chief executive of Seagate, said: "Today's investment extends a successful, collaborative partnership with Invest Northern Ireland and will further strengthen our ability to deliver customer-centric technology."
Seagate has been a major beneficiary of public support for job creation and research projects, receiving about £175m.
Invest NI said that has enabled large investments from the company.
Jeremy Fitch, executive director of Business Solutions, Invest NI said: "Seagate first came to Northern Ireland in 1994, investing £50m and creating 500 new jobs.
"Fast forward 25 years and the facility now employs 1,400 people and it is estimated that the company has invested in excess of £1bn in capital here."
Invest NI's support is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund under the EU Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme.