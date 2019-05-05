Image caption NI Water said around 600 households saw their supply interrupted

NI Water has apologised after a major pipe burst left hundreds of homes in parts of County Tyrone without water.

The supply problems centred on Ardstraw, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Sion Mills and Victoria Bridge.

Around 600 homes were affected but NI Water said supply has now been restored to the majority of customers.

The company said it was made aware of the problems in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Several earlier attempts to carry out repairs failed.

A spokesman said teams were dispatched immediately to carry out repairs and return customers to supply as soon as possible.

He added: "Due to the nature and location of the burst, the repair proved extremely difficult and has failed several times following repair."

Further work had been carried out on Sunday morning with crews currently "on site to monitor the situation and attend to any further issues".

"NI Water would like to apologise for the inconvenience we know this has caused," the spokesman added.

The company has a postcode search on its website for customers to check for further information and updates.