Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Creggan when she was shot dead last month

A 51-year-old man has been charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle in Londonderry as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra Mckee.

A 38-year-old man has also been charged with rioting, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

There was violent disorder throughout the evening leading up to the journalist's death on the Creggan estate last month.

Both men are due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, also arrested by detectives investigating Ms Mckee's death, have been released without charge.

All four were detained under terrorism legislation on Thursday.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot while observing rioting in Londonderry on 18 April.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police were searching for weapons and ammunition in Derry when the violence started

Violence broke out in Creggan after raids were carried out by police.

Detectives were investigating dissident republican activity in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

Following the arrests, the senior detective leading the investigation, Det Supt Jason Murphy, said: "Detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee's murder.

"I want to thank the public for the widespread support we have received to date, including more than 140 people who have provided images, footage and other details via our dedicated major incident public portal. I still want to hear from anyone who can tell us anything they know."

The New IRA said its members carried out the murder.

Her killing has led to an outpouring of grief and calls for politicians in Northern Ireland to return to power sharing.