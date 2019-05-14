Image copyright PSNI Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the burglaries may be linked.

A number of burglaries at the homes of older people in County Tyrone are being linked by police.

In one of three raids on Monday, police said two men, one armed with a screwdriver, stole a wallet from a house in Killeter at about 12:10 BST.

The PSNI are linking the incident to later burglaries in Magheramason and Strabane.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw a black car - possibly a BMW with an English registration - in the area.

"We received a report shortly after 12:10pm that two men arrived at a house in the Woodside Road area of Killeter, at least one of whom was reported to have been armed with a screwdriver," Det Donnell said.

"One of the suspects spoke with the male outside the house while the other suspect is believed to have entered the property. It was reported the two males subsequently re-entered the property before making off with the man's wallet which contained a small quantity of cash."

He said the victim has been "left shaken."

In the later incidents, a house on Victoria Road in Magheramason was ransacked and money taken as a female resident sat outside.

Meanwhile, the occupant of a house on Woodend Road in Strabane returned home to find her property had been entered and jewellery stolen.

Det Donnell added: "No matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime."