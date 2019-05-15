Illegal republican parade charges dropped

Image caption The parade began at 14:00 BST on 2 April 2018, making its way to Derry City Cemetery

A man accused of taking part in an illegal republican parade in Londonderry on Easter Monday 2018 has had the charge against him dropped.

Christopher Gillen, 63, from Cornshell Fields in Derry was charged with taking part in the parade in the Creggan area on 2 April 2018.

A solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service told Londonderry Magistrate's Court the case was being withdrawn.

The PPS did not give a reason for withdrawing the case.

Last month eleven men were found guilty of the same charge and fined £750 each.

Then the judge described the events surrounding the parade as "unacceptable".

Mr Gillen's case had been due to be heard at that time but was adjourned to enable the resolution of a legal issue.