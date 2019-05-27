Image copyright PSNI

The PSNI has appealed for two women who may have been sexually assaulted in separate incidents outside a music festival in Londonderry in the early hours of Saturday morning to contact them.

Two women reportedly told staff individually that they had been sexually assaulted outside the event in Ebrington Square, but left before the incidents could be reported to police.

"We are appealing to these young women to please get in touch with us," Detective Sergeant Olphert said.

Police have also encouraged anyone else who may have information that could assist their inquiries to get in contact.

Ebrington Square has been a venue for concerts and events in Derry since the former army barracks was opened as a public space in 2012.