Image caption A man's body was found inside this car in the Galliagh area of Londonderry

Police are appealing for help identifying a man who died in Londonderry after the car he was travelling in hit a lamp-post before catching fire.

Investigating officers say they would like to hear from anyone concerned about a relative or friend who has not been seen in a few days.

The man died on Fairview Road in Galliagh at about 04:15 BST on 1 June.

The car involved is believed to have been stolen, police have said.

They have asked anyone with any information about who may have been travelling in the car to come forward.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who is concerned for the whereabouts of a loved one who they have not seen," PSNI Inspector Purvis said.

Image caption Forensic officers cordoned off part of the Fairview Road

Fairview Road was closed for a number of hours while forensic examinations were carried out, but it was reopened on Saturday evening.

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene and found the man's body inside the vehicle.

Police say the car is believed to have been stolen in the Oakfield Avenue area of the city.