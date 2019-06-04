Teenager still alive when car caught fire

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Caoimhin Cassidy had not been seriously injured in the crash, police have said.

A teenager who died after the car he was in hit a lamp-post before catching fire was most likely still alive when the blaze started, police have said.

Caoimhin Cassidy, 18, died on Fairview Road in Londonderry at about 04:15 BST on 1 June.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had not been seriously physically injured in the collision.

Police want to trace anyone who may have been with the teenager when he died.

They said the car, a Mazda 6, was stolen from a house in Oakfield Crescent earlier on Saturday.

Det Insp Michael Winters said: "This was an appalling end to a young life and Caoimhin's family and friends deserve to know how he died.

"Initially it was believed that the car had caught fire as a result of the collision, however the results from the post mortem examination tell us that Caoimhin was not seriously physically injured as a result of a crash, and was in fact most likely still alive when the blaze started.

Image caption The teenager's body was found inside this car in the Galliagh area of Derry

"We are appealing for the public's help in determining the movements of the vehicle during the early morning hours of Saturday 1 June.

"We also need to urgently identify any individuals who may have been with Caoimhin on that fateful night."

Image caption Forensic officers cordoned off part of the Fairview Road

On Monday police had appealed for anyone concerned about a relative or friend who has not been seen in a few days to come forward.

A police missing persons' appeal had been issued for Mr Cassidy earlier this month.