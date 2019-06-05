Image copyright PSNI Image caption Caoimhin Cassidy had not been seriously injured in the crash, police have said.

The family of an 18-year-old man whose body was found inside a burning car in Londonderry have been left "devastated", a local priest has said.

Police said they believed Caoimhin Cassidy from Creggan was "most likely still alive when the blaze started".

His body was found in the car in Fairview Road on Saturday morning, after it had crashed into a lamp-post.

Fr Joe Gormley said Mr Cassidy was "trying to leave his past behind him".

His family has been left devastated," Fr Gormley added.

"Caoimhin was trying to leave his past behind him and was receiving a lot of help. People in Creggan are very sad for the Cassidy family today.

"I knew Caoimhin because his granny isn't well and I visited her to give her communion. This is a huge tragedy."

'Very sad'

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Cassidy had not been seriously injured in the crash and died after the car caught fire.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have been with the teenager when he died.

They said the car, a Mazda 6, was stolen from a house in Oakfield Crescent earlier on Saturday.

Image caption The teenager's body was found inside this car in the Galliagh area of Derry

"Caoimhin lived with his granny," Fr Gormley said.

"The family has been trying to piece together what happened over the past few days. It was only confirmed that it was Caoimhin in the car yesterday.

"There was a strong suspicion it was him, but things have to be formalised."