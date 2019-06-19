Image caption The boy had been due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

A 12-year-old boy who was subject to an arrest warrant after failing to appear in court on riot charges has been released on bail.

The boy had been due to appear at Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Tuesday charged with riotous behaviour.

The charges relate to disorder near a European election polling station in the Galliagh area of Derry on 23 May.

District judge Barney McElholm said he had issued the warrant for the boy's own benefit.

The youth is also charged with possessing a paint bomb when arrested in May.

'Potentially dangerous matter'

The child's solicitor told the court the schoolboy had not attended court on Tuesday after telling staff at his care home he did not believe he had appropriate clothes to wear.

Judge McElholm said he did not care what the child wore to court.

"It is a potentially dangerous matter," he told the court.

"I don't want a 12-year old getting caught in the grasp of sinister individuals who will ruin their lives by getting them involved in this sort of thing.

"We have all seen what happens when riots start and I don't want him caught up in that." he added.

"Our intention is to direct him away from people who want to get him mixed up in this sort of thing."

The boy has been released on bail and the case adjourned until 2 July.