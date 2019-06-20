Image caption The number of pupils at the school almost halved in 10 years.

The bell will ring for a final time at a Magilligan primary school on Friday as it closes its doors after more than 150 years.

In March the Department of Education decided to close Bellarena Primary School in County Londonderry because there are no longer enough pupils.

The school had capacity for 74 pupils but only 24 children were enrolled there in 2019.

They will attend other local schools from September.

Most of the teachers have been redeployed, but principal Dee Hannaway has decided to leave education.

Image caption The school opened in 1861 and was one of two primary schools in the village of Magilligan.

"I chose not to be redeployed. I don't know what I am going to do next but it won't be in a classroom," he said.

Mr Hannaway said while the staff and pupils would always have good memories from their time at the school, they were sad to see it close.

In the proposal to close the school, Department of Education permanent secretary Derek Baker said while he was conscious of the "strong historical and emotional attachments" of rural schools, Bellarena Primary School's enrolment number had been on a "downward trajectory over time" and it "did not currently operate" within budget.

Image caption The pupils wrote their names on the ground in chalk

Joanna McCurrie's son will go to another school in September. She also went Bellarena Primary School and she said she was "devastated" the school was closing.

"It's hard to understand. I made lifelong friends here who then sent their children here." she said.

Pupil Oliver is not moving school, his parents have opted to home school him instead.

"I'm very sad the school is closing, I've been here all my life - there's no good reason to close us," he said.

'Sustainability issues'

In the Education Authority's annual action plan, 22 schools at both primary and post-primary level were identified as having "sustainability issues".

Kim Scott, the acting director of education for the Education Authority, said one of the challenges facing the education system in Northern Ireland was the number of schools that were "too small to provide pupils with access to a broad and balanced curriculum".

She said the solution could involve "amalgamations, closures, change of school management type, or sharing of resources" but that all decisions would be subject to "full consultations".