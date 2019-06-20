Image caption Police were assisted by HMRC during four of the searches in Londonderry

Police have seized £16,000 in cash, counterfeit clothing and mobile phones in six searches targeting the INLA in Londonderry.

Officers also seized computers and documents in the searches on Thursday.

Det Insp Tom McClure said the INLA "bring harm and misery to people in the local area".

He said the group claims it is protecting the community but is involved in "criminal money-making rackets".

"People who buy counterfeit goods may think this is a victimless crime," he said.

"Ultimately the profits of these items are indirectly funding INLA's other criminality."

In February, police and customs officers carried out similar searches in Derry, seizing 30,000 cigarettes and 20kg (44lb) of tobacco.