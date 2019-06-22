Londonderry armed robbery leaves employee 'shaken'
- 22 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A shop worker was left "badly shaken" after an armed robbery at a shop in Londonderry.
She was closing the shop, in Elmwood Terrace at 22:00 BST on Friday, when she was confronted by a man with a knife.
The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing with a scarf covering his face, made off with a sum of money and cigarettes towards Beechwood Street.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.