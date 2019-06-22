Image copyright Colm O'Reilly

A shop worker was left "badly shaken" after an armed robbery at a shop in Londonderry.

She was closing the shop, in Elmwood Terrace at 22:00 BST on Friday, when she was confronted by a man with a knife.

The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing with a scarf covering his face, made off with a sum of money and cigarettes towards Beechwood Street.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.