Royal Mail has revealed a new stamp celebrating Londonderry's annual Halloween festival.

Eight colourful stamps have been released to capture the spirit of well known events and festivals that take place across the UK.

Tens of thousands of people line the streets of Derry every year for the Halloween parade and fireworks display.

The 2018 Return of the Ancients festival had a budget of almost £400,000.

The city's famous walls came alive with skeletons, nuns, witches, fire and music.

Image caption Crowds lined Derry's quay and part of the city centre for the parade in 2018

Philip Parker, from Royal Mail, said: "Communities throughout the UK have been coming together for centuries to share distinctive traditions and mark key dates of the year.

"These customs continue to evolve, and our new stamps celebrate their diversity and the communities that maintain them."

The stamps were released on Tuesday.

There are an estimated 2.5 million stamp collectors and gift givers in the UK, according to Royal Mail.

The Queen approves all UK stamp designs before they are issued.