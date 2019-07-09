Image copyright DCSDC Image caption The boats dock in Derry for a week of celebrations

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is set to return to Londonderry in 2020, the council has confirmed.

The boats will travel the world and then arrive in Derry for the Foyle Maritime Festival between 25 July and 2 August 2020.

In 2018, thousands of people descended on the city for the festival which focused on the city's rich maritime heritage.

Clipper organisers said in 2018 "a return to city was not guaranteed".

The Foyle Maritime Festival attracted more than 210,000 people that year.

Image copyright DCSDC Image caption Derry City and Strabane District Council says thousands of people visit the quay for the sights, sounds and flavours

The festival generated £2m for the local economy in 2018, according to council.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Michaela Boyle said it is "fantastic news for the city".

"We are all delighted to once again be a host port partner for this fantastic international sporting event and look forward to welcoming the Clipper Race crews to our city and region."

Image copyright Derry City & Strabane District Council Image caption The festival ends with a fireworks display

Clipper Race CEO William Ward OBE said: "Derry-Londonderry may not be on the same geographical scale as other Clipper Race destinations such as Cape Town and New York, but its strong community pride and infectious sense of hospitality has consistently made it one of the most popular stopovers. "