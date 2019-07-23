New Londonderry city centre hotel creates 44 jobs
- 23 July 2019
More than 40 jobs have been created with the opening of a new hotel in Londonderry city centre.
The Holiday Inn Express on Strand Road opened its doors following investment of £7m.
The opening coincides with the Foyle Cup soccer tournament and teams from Glenavon FC, Barnsley FC and Beann Mhádagháin FC are among the hotel's first guests.
It has 119 bedrooms and becomes the second largest hotel in Derry.