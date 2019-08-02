Image caption Londonderry was the last walled city to be built in Europe

The DUP has confirmed it will not back any move to transfer the ownership of Londonderry's walls to the local council.

It follows a call by Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion to have ownership of the walls transferred to Derry City and Strabane district council.

The walls are owned by the Honourable The Irish Society.

Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said such a move could see the walls become "a political football".

"For example when it comes to who should be on the walls, or who cannot go on the walls, " he told BBC Radio Foyle.

He added: "The same would apply to liabilities. Who would foot the bill for anything that appears on the walls," he said.

The Honourable The Irish Society was created in 1613 to undertake the Plantation in the north-west of Ulster and built Derry's Walls between 1613 and 1618 as defences for settlers.

It placed the walls into formal government guardianship in 1955.

Image caption Gary Middleton is concerned the walls could become a 'political football'

Stormont's Department for Communities is currently responsible for the walls' management and conservation.

On Thursday the Irish Society said any move to change who owns Derry's walls requires "cross-party political support".

Ms McCallion has said she is concerned too many groups are currently involved in their management, maintenance and promotion of the walls.

"We have had the conversations with the Honourable the Irish Society. They have suggested that if we have the political will amongst the parties here in the city it is something they would consider," she said.

An inter-agency management group for the walls was set up in 2009.