Man attacked in Limavady burglary
A man has been treated for head injuries after he was attacked during an attempted burglary at his home in County Londonderry.
The PSNI said the man was injured when a number of persons, including a man armed with an iron bar, entered the property at Benevenagh Road in Limavady at 1830 BST on Sunday.
Police said a man who was in the property at the time was assaulted.
His injuries are described as non life-threatening.
Two men aged 50 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary.
Det Sgt Rachel Gardiner said a number of windows had also been damaged at two properties in the area during the incident.
"Police are investigating a link between both the assault and the incidents of criminal damage," she said.