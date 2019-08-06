Strabane homes evacuated in security alert

Image caption A number of homes have been evacuated after reports of a suspicious object

A number of people have been forced to leave their homes because of a security alert in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The security operation was put in place following reports of a suspicious object in the garden of a house in Innisfree Gardens on Tuesday morning.

Police said a number of homes have been evacuated and the area has now been cordoned off.

Ch Insp Jonathan Hunter said police are "working to ensure the safety of members of the public".

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said many of the people evacuated are elderly.

He said the incident is "causing significant distress."