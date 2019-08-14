Image copyright Reuters Image caption The wind farm will power over 20% of the district's households.

A wind farm project will provide electricity for more than 12,200 homes across Derry and Strabane District Council area according to renewable energy company RES.

The company received consent to create the seven-turbine project near Londonderry on Wednesday.

Barr Cregg Wind Farm will power over 20% of the district's households.

Head of wind projects for RES, Fraser Merry anticipates an injection of £7.7m into the local economy.

"We anticipated £7.77m will be spent during construction and £6m of inward investment in Derry and Strabane District Council area in the form of business rates.

"We have a track record of using local contractors to deliver our projects and look forward to working with businesses in the area to deliver Barr Cregg Wind Farm," he said.