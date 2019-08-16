Image copyright PSNI

Police in Strabane have appealed to the public to help trace those behind a spate of burglaries in the area.

The PSNI said commercial buildings and homes were targeted in three separate incidents on Wednesday.

In one of the incidents, police said four masked men entered and ransacked a business in Castlederg.

Police have asked people in the wider Strabane area to take steps to protect their properties.

PSNI Insp Marty Mullan urged people to "stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately".

Police said the masked men broke into commercial premises in the Kilclean Road area of Castlederg at about 01:30 BST on Wednesday.

On the same night, commercial premises in in the Ballyheather Road area of Ballymagorry were targeted.

"While it seems that nothing was taken, again, some drawers had been ransacked," Insp Mullan said.

In a third incident, a home in the Breezemount Park area of Castlederg was targeted between 10:00 and 11:30 BST.

Insp Mullan said: "Two males, who we believe may be able to assist with enquiries, were seen in the area at the time."

Police said they also received reports of suspicious behaviour in the Victoria Bridge area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They have asked anyone with any information to come forward.