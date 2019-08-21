Image caption Moore, has 27 previous criminal convictions, many of them for public order offence

A man who threw petrol bombs at police during a riot in Londonderry last year has been jailed for five and a half years.

John Paul Moore, 23, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, was identified on police CCTV.

During a riot in Fahan Street in the city's Bogside area last July, Moore was seen wearing a face mask.

It fell off after he was struck by a projectile fired by police, and was recorded pulling the mask back on.

Moore, who had 27 previous criminal convictions, many of them for public order offences, arrived in Fahan Street in the early hours of 12 July, 2018.

He walked seven miles from Campsie to the area, following a row with his partner.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of riotous assembly, five charges of possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and four charges of throwing petrol bombs at police lines, damaging one police vehicle.

'Prove it'

During the riot Moore was under the influence of alcohol and drugs and turned his back to police and exposed his buttocks.

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the judge 200 people were present during the four-hour disturbance.

She added that 50 petrol bombs were thrown at police.

When arrested, Moore denied the offences and told police to "prove it".

A defence barrister said Moore "didn't have a political thought in his head and to say he had, would be to give him forethought which he is not blessed with".

"As regards what he said when arrested, he can be a big man during interviews but he is a small boy when it comes to today's proceedings", the barrister added.

Sentencing Moore, the judge said the years he had previously spent in prison had been a waste of a young life.

She ordered that upon his release, Moore would be banned from coming within 500m of any parade or demonstration.