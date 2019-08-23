Image caption Derry native Sean Coyle has been with the BBC for 35 years

Radio Ulster presenter Sean Coyle has announced he is leaving the BBC, after his show was dropped.

He presented his final Sean Coyle Show from BBC Radio Foyle's studio on Friday.

"I have enjoyed it, I don't want to go, but the decision has been made and I must abide by it," he told listeners.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said changes to the schedule were "always difficult and never taken lightly".

Sean, who has been with the BBC for 35 years, said he had been notified of the changes by BBC bosses last Monday.

After telling listeners that Friday's show would be his last, he played Part of Me Will Always Be In Love With You by Roly Daniels.

"It is with a heavy heart that I bring you this message from me, this is my last programme," he said.

"There's a whole new schedule coming for Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle and they're making changes and I didn't figure in the changes.

"They said the programme was gone, they are bringing on another programme. What it is I don't know. Whoever it is, I wish that person every success."

Image caption Coyle took on sole presenter duties after the death of Gerry Anderson in 2014

He said he "did not understand the decision but would abide by it".

The Derry native has been the sole presenter of the weekday morning show since 2014.

Previously he formed a successful on-air partnership with fellow broadcaster, Gerry Anderson.

"Sean has been a regular fixture with listeners on BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle for decades," Mr Johnston said.

"His is a brilliant broadcaster and his easy going repartee and deep musical repertoire, not to mention his countless impressions, have made him a popular voice on our airwaves.

"Whether as a presenter of his own programmes or as Gerry Anderson's right-hand man, he has played an unforgettable part in BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle's story."

A BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said details of "immediate and future plans for the 10.30am Monday-Friday slot on BBC Radio Ulster will be confirmed in due course".