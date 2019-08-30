Image caption Police have appealed for information following the attack

Two teenagers have been treated in hospital following a paramilitary-style attack in Londonderry.

The incident happened on Thursday night in the Iniscarn Road area of Creggan.

The PSNI said one victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital at 23:00 BST. The second victim, a 16-year-old male, was admitted shortly after midnight.

Neither is believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Detectives at Strand Road have appealed for witnesses to come forward.