A string of burglaries in Londonderry over the weekend may be linked, detectives believe.

Jewellery, money and cigarettes were among the items stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police said the first burglary was reported at 19:00 BST on Saturday in Cooleen Park, Culmore, where a sum of money was taken.

At about 19:35, a second burglary in the Cooleen Park area was reported.

Money and a number of items of jewellery were reportedly stolen.

'Ransacked'

The third burglary, in the Templegrove area of the Buncrana Road, was reported to police shortly after, but officers said it could have happened any time between 11:00 and 19:30.

Detectives said the house was ransacked but it is not yet known if anything was stolen.

The fourth burglary, at a house in Hatmore Park. was reported to police about 10:55 on Sunday.

Officers said a sum of money and a carton of cigarettes were stolen between 09:30 and the time it was reported.

The final burglary was reported just after 11:00 on Sunday at a house in Shandon Park, near the Buncrana Road.

The house was ransacked but police are not yet sure if anything was stolen.