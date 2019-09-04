Derry: Van driven into house in 'reckless act'

  • 4 September 2019
The PSNI crest Image copyright PA Media

A van has been driven into the front of a house in Londonderry in what police have described as a "reckless act".

It happened at Glendale Road in the Skeoge area of the city on Tuesday night.

The van was set on fire shortly afterwards and a video of the incident has appeared on social media.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said residents were "angry that people would do this to one of their neighbours and rightly so".

