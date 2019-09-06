Police are investigating reports of a gun attack at a flat in the Galliagh area of Londonderry.

A number of shots were reportedly fired at an upstairs flat in Galliagh Park between 22:00 and 22:30 BST on Wednesday.

No one was in the flat and there are no reports of any injuries.

Ch Insp Johnny Hunter described it as "barbaric" and said they are working to establish a motive.

"This is a reckless attack in a residential area, with a complete disregard to anyone living nearby. We are extremely fortunate that no one was injured, or even worse during this incident," he said.

"There is no justification for this barbaric act and we would appeal for information to assist with our investigation."