Image caption Derry native Sean Coyle will be back on BBC Radio Foyle airwaves.

Sean Coyle is returning to BBC Radio Ulster to present a daily programme on Radio Foyle.

The new programme will be presented by Mr Coyle until spring 2020.

Last month, the presenter was told that his weekday morning show was coming to an end as part of changes to the Radio Ulster schedule.

Mr Coyle thanked listeners for their support over the past fortnight and said he had been "overwhelmed" by the response.

He said "As a way of thanking them for their support, I'm going to be playing mine and their favourite songs on BBC Radio Foyle.

"We'll be able to say a bit more about it soon and I hope that people will listen in and be part of it all."

More details about the programme are to be released over the next few weeks.

Image caption Coyle took on sole presenter duties after the death of Gerry Anderson in 2014

Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Production for BBC NI, said: "We had always hoped that Sean would continue presenting a regular show on the BBC for a bit longer and I'm pleased that we can now confirm this news.

"We know that Sean's departure from the weekday morning schedule has concerned many listeners. None of that has been easy."

He added: "But the good news is that he'll be now be bringing his unique mix of music, fun and audience interaction to the Foyle schedule.

"We expect to release details about Sean's new BBC Radio Foyle programme over the next few weeks."