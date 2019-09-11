Image caption Father-of-two Andrew Allen was shot dead at his home in Buncrana, County Donegal, in February 2012

The name of a father-of-two shot dead in 2012 had been in an envelope with a bullet months before he was killed, an inquest into his death has been told.

Andrew Allen, 24, was shot at a house in Lisfannon, County Donegal, in February 2012.

He was one of several men forced out of Londonderry by a vigilante group, Republican Action Against Drugs, which admitted responsibility for his murder.

A jury at Buncrana courthouse has returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

Mr Allen's family have always denied claims he was a drug dealer.

Since 2012, six people have been arrested in relation to the murder but no one has been charged.

The Garda (Irish police) detective leading the investigation into his murder said he believed Mr Allen's killers lived in Derry.

Shot in the chest

Mr Allen's partner, Arlene Farrelly, was with him in the house on the night he was killed.

In her evidence, she said the couple had spent the evening watching soaps in their downstairs bedroom before Mr Allen left to play video games with his nephew.

Three men had approached the house and, having failed to gain entry through the front door, fired a number of shots through a bedroom window, she said.

Ms Farrelly looked out of the window and saw what she described as a man in dark clothing and a baseball cap holding a shotgun "booting the door in".

Mr Allen had asked her to ring the police, she said; he then heard gunshots and Mr Allen fell to the ground and said he couldn't feel his legs.

She called for an ambulance and asked their neighbours for help but said she knew Mr Allen was dead before the ambulance arrived.

Ms Farrelly said Mr Allen had been involved in drugs years before but not since their relationship had started.

He had been threatened in the months before his death, she added: The inquest was told an envelope was sent to Gobnascale Family Centre containing a bullet and a list with six names including Mr Allen's.

The threat was related to anti-social behaviour, but Mr Allen received a call two weeks after the letter was sent to say that his name was now off the list, Ms Farrelly said, adding there had been no trouble at their home in Buncrana.

Mr Allen had three gunshot wounds, and was killed by a shot to the chest, his post-mortem examination stated.

Det Insp Pat O'Donnell said it had been a difficult investigation given the nature of those suspected of murdering Mr Allen and the cross-border nature of the crime.

"It will be a number of years yet before we can bring it to a conclusion," he said.

"We believe the evidence that will solve the case is in the city (Derry)."