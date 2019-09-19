Image caption Management have said they are working to "address the outstanding compliance issues"

A health workers union has said it's concerned for the welfare of staff working at the troubled Owen Mor care home in Londonderry.

Management at the home has apologised for the treatment of those in its care after inspectors highlighted concerns.

The nursing home remains closed to new admissions after health regulator, the RQIA, obtained a court order.

Alan Philson of Unison said staff at the home feel under mounting pressure.

"The morale has now dipped very, very low," Mr Philson said.

He said there were concerns about levels of training, staffing levels and experience among staff.

The 81-bed facility is for people with learning difficulties, mental health issues and dementia.

Mr Philson said staff need to be effectively trained in working with challenging behaviours.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The health regulator stopped new patient admissions to Owen Mor nursing home on the Culmore Road in Londonderry in May.

"Staff should have a plan in place that teaches them all the necessary deescalating training, we believe management haven't given enough support and education to staff.

"Staff are trying to provide the best care they can but feel more under pressure. They are under strain and understaffed and they feel management are letting them down."

He said he has raised staff concerns with management on several occasions.

Management at the home has said its priority is to address four outstanding issues and deliver the highest possible standards of care.

It added: "We have reassured our residents and their families that they are receiving a high standard of care and this is constantly under review by RQIA and the Western Health and Social Care Trust."

The home in Londonderry first came under the spotlight in May following an inspection.

Inspectors highlighted concerns about staff knowledge, including nurses not following policies and procedures, as well as inadequate records about areas of patient safety, such as falls, feeding and nutrition.

After a follow up inspection in August, the regulator formally stopped new patient admissions after obtaining a court order - an unprecedented move, according to the RQIA.