A specialist unit at the troubled Owen Mor care home in Londonderry has closed, the BBC understands.

Two patients cared for in the high dependency unit have been relocated by the Western Health and Social Care Trust. A third is being assessed.

It is understood the closure of the six-bed unit is due to staffing issues.

Owen Mor is closed to admissions after the health regulator - the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) - obtained a court order.

The Western Health Trust said it was a "difficult time" for the residents and families affected by the unit's closure.

It said it would work with them to find suitable alternative accommodation "that meets each resident's individual needs".

Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch said he was disappointed by the closure, and had met health trust officials earlier this week.

"It is my understanding they're working closely with the families directly impacted by this Unit's closure, to provide alternative arrangements and to ensure the transition process is as straightforward as possible," added Mr Lynch.

The 81-bed care home is for people with learning difficulties, mental health issues and dementia.

It first came under the spotlight in May after an investigation.

Inspectors highlighted concerns about staff knowledge, including nurses not following policies and procedures, as well as inadequate records about patient safety, including falls, feeding and nutrition.

After a follow-up inspection in August, the regulator stopped new patient admissions after obtaining a court order - an unprecedented move, according to the RQIA.