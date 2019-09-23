Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex has been partially evacuated due to an ongoing incident.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) are currently carrying out an assessment at the Donaghanie Road site.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust said no patients have been harmed.

The £105m hospital opened in 2017, replacing the 118-year-old Tyrone County Hospital.

'Chemical leak'

In a statement on Monday, the NIFRS confirmed they had "received a call regarding a smell of fumes" at the hospital.

They confirmed that "the cause of the smell has been identified as coming from a small chemical leak in the plant room at Omagh Hospital."

The NIRFS added: "This leak has been isolated and made safe.

"Four people are currently being assessed by ambulance personnel at the scene."