Image copyright Foyle Port

The UK's most westerly port has had a seventh consecutive year of revenue and profit growth.

Turnover at Foyle Port rose to £10m in 2018/19 while operating profit for the same period went up to £1.9m.

Foyle Port's chairman Bonnie Anley said the financial results were achieved despite "increasing anxiety about Brexit".

The company said its performance has allowed it to increase its workforce and expand its land bank.

Mr Anley said the port had risen to the challenge of managing "potential change and uncertainty, both locally and nationally".

He added: "As a commercial entity, we have shown that we can be flexible and adapt to the new realities of the business environment.

"We continue to invest and innovate so that we are ready to grasp all new opportunities arising in the future".

The Lough Foyle facility is marking 165 years in business. Its revenue has risen in each of the last seven years.

Port chief executive Brian McGrath said the uncertainty over Brexit and the political impasse at Stormont "continue to be part of our strategic thinking".