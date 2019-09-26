Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at the house in Colmcille Court in September 2017

A mother whose three-year-old son was found dead in his bed has been giving evidence for a second day at the murder trial of her former partner.

Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens in Londonderry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness.

The child's body was found at Colmcille Court on 17 September in 2017.

Erin McLaughlin was questioned at Londonderry Crown Court about events two days before his body was found.

The defence barrister put it to Ms McLaughlin that she had been able to give a detailed statement about the events of 16 and 17 September to police officers.

But, the court was told, she had no recollection of the events of 15 September.

The defence lawyer said on that day she was the only adult in the family home with Kayden and suggested to Ms McLaughlin that something happened "you do not want to remember".

The witness replied: "No."

"Just so as the jury are left in no doubt, I put it to you, you were the adult with sole custody and care of Kayden on the Friday when my client was out at work," the barrister said.

Ms McLaughlin replied: "Yes."

Behaviour 'out of the ordinary'

The lawyer then asked again if something happened "which caused you, conveniently or otherwise, not able to remember anything that happened on the Friday".

Again, Ms McLaughlin said: "No."

The defence barrister asked Ms McLaughlin if things got on top of her to such an extent that she was "just overwhelmed" or if things "ever got too much for her".

She replied "no" to both these questions.

Ms McLaughlin agreed with the defence lawyer that Kayden's behaviour on the evening before his body was found was "weird and out of the ordinary".

She further agreed that Kayden's out of character behaviour included putting himself to bed, not bringing toys to bed with him and the fact he did not go into the kitchen to play a countdown game with his mother as she heated his bedtime milk bottle.

The trial continues.