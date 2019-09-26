Image copyright Morgan Family Image caption Susan Morgan from Derry was one of three people from Northern Ireland who lost their lives in the 1981 fire

The family of a Londonderry woman killed in the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin have spoken of their hope "the truth will now be told".

The Republic of Ireland's Attorney General confirmed on Wednesday that a new inquest application had been successful.

Forty-eight people died in the fire in Dublin on St Valentine's Day in 1981.

Terry Morgan's sister, Susan, died in the fire. He said the family now hoped for truth and for justice.

"The death of our sister Susan in the Stardust fire in 1981 was an awful tragedy and is still such a sore for us all," he said.

"In many ways, we tried to get on with our lives. We are delighted that there has been an announcement of a fresh inquest and hope that this is the first step on the journey to truth and justice."

He said he had been "personally humbled" at the "dignity and determination" of those who have led the campaign over many years.

Mr Morgan added: "Today is a good day for all the families and we hope the truth will now be told".

Three of those who died were from Northern Ireland: Susan Morgan from Derry and James Millar and Robert Hillock from Twinbrook, in west Belfast.

More than 800 people were at the disco when the fire took hold and the average age of those who died was 19.

A tribunal, chaired by Justice Ronan Keane, was held in the year following the fire.

Image caption The remains of the Stardust nightclub after the fire in 1981

He concluded the cause was "probably arson", which was contested by victims' families.

In 2009, an independent examination into the tribunal reported there was no evidence to support Justice Keane's finding that the fire was started deliberately near the ballroom of the nightclub.

In 2017, the families of the victims rejected the report of retired Judge Pat McCartan, which found no new inquiry into the fire was warranted.