Image caption Kayden McGuinness was found dead at the house in Colmcille Court in September 2017

A witness at the trial of a man accused of murdering a three-year-old boy has described seeing the boy in a distressed state the day before he was found dead.

Liam Whoriskey, 25, of Glenabbey Gardens in Londonderry, denies murdering Kayden McGuinness.

The child's body was found at Colmcille Court on 17 September 2017.

On day three of the trial, the court heard the child seemed agitated during a shopping trip on 16 September.

Giving evidence, Kevin McGlynn told Londonderry Crown Court the defendant and the child visited the shop where he worked the morning before Kayden was found dead.

The boy seemed agitated and the defendant swore and was aggressive with the child, he told the court.

Referring to how the defendant grabbed the toddler by his hood, Mr McGlynn said, "you would never lift an animal like that, let alone a child".

He said the more Kayden cried, the more frustrated and angry the defendant became.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Liam Whoriskey, pictured at a previous court appearance, denies murdering the toddler

The defence barrister asked Mr McGlynn why he did not intervene or contact police.

"The reason you did not do anything is because what you gave evidence about simply did not happen," the defence barrister said.

Mr McGlynn replied: "It did happen."

The defence lawyer said Mr McGlynn's account differed from that of another witness and accused him of giving "corrupt and embellished evidence".

"The account of you as a witness and the account of this second man are as different as day is from night," the barrister said.

Mr McGlynn replied: "Everything I have said happened. I am a father myself and I would not treat my kids that way, nor speak to them that way."

He denied giving corrupt and embellished evidence and said it was with regret that he did not stand up and say something.

Social worker

The jury also heard evidence from social worker Johanna Layberry who told the court she was professionally involved with Kayden's family.

A week after the child's body was found, Ms Layberry said she saw an image of Kayden which showed bruising to his nose and eyes.

She told the court it had been posted on 20 September and said she contacted police about it after talking to a colleague.

The defendant's former employer Karen Grace meanwhile told the court the accused had asked her: "How would you know if a child had a broken nose?"

Ms Grace said she replied: "Liam, what are you talking about?"

She told the court the accused said his partner, Erin McLaughlin, Kayden's mother, had sent him a text stating Kayden had fallen and may have broken his nose.

Ms Grace told the jury that she advised the defendant to take the child to hospital.

After learning of Kayden's death, Ms Grace informed the police of the conversation, the court heard.

The trial continues