Image copyright Google Image caption The school said it will reopen on Tuesday following a deep clean

More than 200 children have been kept home from a County Londonderry primary school after an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea.

About 45 pupils and staff are understood to have become unwell at Portstewart Primary School.

The school was closed on Monday as a precautionary measure so that it could undergo a "deep clean".

It said it was working closely with the Public Health Agency (PHA) and hoped to re-open to pupils on Tuesday.

In a message to parents, the school said it is "currently experiencing an increase in the number of children with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting illness".

As first reported by the Belfast Telegraph, it said it is working with the PHA "to minimise the risk of spread of the infection within the school".

The school has asked parents to keep their children off school "until they have been symptom free for 48 hours".