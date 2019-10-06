Attempted child abductions: Man charged after Strathfoyle incident
A 46-year-old man has been charged with six counts of attempted child abduction in County Londonderry.
He was arrested on Friday after police said they received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at The Old Fort in Strathfoyle at about 16:40 BST.
A number of residents kept him at the scene until police arrived and he was later taken to hospital.
He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.