A 46-year-old man has been charged with six counts of attempted child abduction in County Londonderry.

He was arrested on Friday after police said they received a report of a man acting suspiciously towards children at The Old Fort in Strathfoyle at about 16:40 BST.

A number of residents kept him at the scene until police arrived and he was later taken to hospital.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.