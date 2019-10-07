Child abduction accused appears in court

Image caption Mr Kubala denies denies attempting to abduct five boys and a girl

A man has appeared in court in Londonderry charged with six counts of attempted child abduction.

Krzysztof Kubala, 46, was arrested after being detained by residents in the Strathfoyle area of the city on Friday.

Mr Kubala, a factory worker of Lisfannon Park in the Bogside area of the city, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He denies attempting to abduct five boys and a girl.

A detective constable told the court he believed he could connect the defendant to all six charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court no bail address was available to the defendant.

"That is fundamental for any application for bail," he said.

Mr Quigley said if had there been a bail address, there would have been police objections to any bail application.

"There have been some statements from some adults and it is hoped that achieving better evidence interviews will take place as soon as possible," he added.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he hoped those interviews could take place soon due to the serious nature of the charges.

Mr Kubala was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court via video link on 17 October.