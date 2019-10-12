Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Armed officers from Greater Manchester Police responded to the incident

One of the three people stabbed in Manchester on Friday is from Northern Ireland.

The victim has been named locally as 19-year-old Chloe McGurk from Glengormley, County Antrim.

The attack happened at 11.15 BST when a man walked into the city's Arndale Centre and began attacking shoppers.

Three people were stabbed and two others were hurt when a man with a large knife started "lunging" at people, according to police.

None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening.

All three victims including a man in his 50's, were rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

A 40-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on suspicion of assault and then re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.

Police later said he was detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment "by specialist doctors".