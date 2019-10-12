Manchester Arndale stabbings: Victim named as Chloe McGurk
One of the three people stabbed in Manchester on Friday is from Northern Ireland.
The victim has been named locally as 19-year-old Chloe McGurk from Glengormley, County Antrim.
The attack happened at 11.15 BST when a man walked into the city's Arndale Centre and began attacking shoppers.
Three people were stabbed and two others were hurt when a man with a large knife started "lunging" at people, according to police.
None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening.
All three victims including a man in his 50's, were rushed to hospital with stab wounds.
A 40-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested on suspicion of assault and then re-arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism.
Police later said he was detained under the Mental Health Act following an assessment "by specialist doctors".