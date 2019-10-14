Homes evacuated in Derry security alert
- 14 October 2019
A number of homes have been evacuated after a report of a suspicious object in Londonderry.
The security alert is ongoing in the Beechwood Avenue area of the city.
"A number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place," said Insp Paul Patton.