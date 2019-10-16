Peace Bridge vandalism repair delay 'disappointing'

Image caption The Department of Infrastructure said eight panels have been shattered since the bridge opened in 2011

A delay over replacing shattered glass panels on Londonderry's Peace Bridge has been branded disappointing.

Three panels at the £14.6m bridge were vandalised in July and have yet to be replaced.

Northern Ireland's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it hopes new panels will be in place before the end of November.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the process appeared to lack urgency.

"I am disappointed with the time frame," he said.

"The Peace Bridge is the first impression for many tourists to the city. The people of Derry are immensely proud of the bridge."

A DfI spokesperson said the cost to replace the panels is "significant".

"The department is currently seeking quotations to replace the panels broken during the latest incident.

"The manufacture and installation of these bespoke glass panels does present some difficulty, however, it is hoped that they can be replaced before the end of November."

Cllr Jackson said he was further disappointed that the replacements would not be in place before the city's annual Halloween celebrations.